Nashville Sounds unable to catch St. Paul Saints in 6-5 loss

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (3-4) battled but came up short, dropping a 6-5 loss to the St. Paul Saints (4-2) on Friday night. The Saints cashed in on several defensive miscues, scoring three unearned runs in the contest to even the series at two games apiece heading into the weekend.

It was Wade Miley night in Hit City as the left-hander made his first start with Nashville on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. The 37-year-old veteran began the night with a pair of strikeouts in the first and worked 3.0 one-run innings in the no-decision. He allowed a couple of hits on a total of 55 pitches and 30 strikes. Miley is recovering from left shoulder impingement after being placed on the injured list on March 28th retroactive March 25th.

Joey Wiemer got the scoring started in the first with an RBI single through the right side of the infield scored Chris Roller to make it a 1-0 game. St. Paul answered with a run in the third, then went ahead 3-1 in the fifth after a pair of unearned runs, but Nashville answered with Wiemer scoring on an error by St. Paul, their first of the season, to make it 3-2 after five.

However, St. Paul took control for good after a two spot in the sixth inning. Three consecutive walks allowed by Carlos Rodríguez (0-2) led to a couple more runs after a fielder’s choice and single. The eventual game winning run scored by St. Paul came in the seventh after Tyler Black dropped a fly ball to shallow left field, allowing Patrick Winkel to score from second base with two outs.

A couple of big knocks brought the Sounds close in the end. Eric Haase clubbed an RBI double down the line and Francisco Mejía followed with an RBI single, making it a 6-5 game. In the ninth, Wiemer doubled to start the inning, but former Sound Hobie Harris (S, 1) shut the door with three outs in the ninth for the save.

Rob Zastryzny and Ryan Middendorf picked up where they left off out of the bullpen, adding scoreless innings in their night of work. Rodríguez, typically a starter but pitching in a relief role with Miley’s rehab start, took his second loss in as many outings with five runs (2 ER) allowed in 4.0 innings.

The trifecta of Wiemer led the attack, going 2-for-3. He also scored two of Nashville’s five runs and reached base a total of four times with two walks. Haase and Mejía also added multi-hit contributions, with both backstops making their Sounds debut in the contest.

Game five of the opening series with St. Paul is tomorrow night at 6:35pm. Tobias Myers (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Sounds. St. Paul will have Brent Headrick (0-0, 4.91) toe the rubber.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds became the 17 th professional team that Wade Miley has played for across his 17-season professional career. He totaled 55 pitches and 30 strikes on rehab assignment from Milwaukee.

professional team that Wade Miley has played for across his 17-season professional career. He totaled 55 pitches and 30 strikes on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Eric Haase and Francisco Mejía combined to go 4-for-9 with a run, double, and two RBI in their debut in their debuts in the Brewers organization.

