APSU Beach Volleyball beats Carson-Newman, falls to Chattanooga at Scenic City Showdown

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split its final matches of the Scenic City Showdown, defeating Carson-Newman 3-2 and then dropping a 3-2 decision to host Chattanooga Saturday at the UTC Sports Complex.

Austin Peay State University split their first two matches against Carson-Newman, with Montana-Rae Pelak and Tristing Smith earning a three-set (21-15, 15-21, 17-15) win from the No. 5 court. Riley Marshall and Anna Rita then evened the score at 2-2 following straight-set victory from the No. 2 position.

After falling in the second set, 21-10, the APSU Govs’ top pairing of Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti battled back to earn a 15-12, third-set win to clinch the win against the Eagles.

Austin Peay State University fell behind early in the day’s finale against UTC, but Marshall and Rita came back to win their final two sets and cut the Mocs’ lead to 2-1.

Chattanooga clinched the win with a 21-18 26-24 win against Mead and Bibolotti from the top position, but Mikayla Powell and Maggie Duyos earned a win from the No. 3 court after winning the final frame, 15-10.

Austin Peay vs. Carson-Newman Results (3-2, APSU)

Austin Peay 3, Carson-Newman 2

Order of finish: 4, 5, 3, 2, 1

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Results (3-2, UTC)

Order of finish: 4, 5, 2, 1*, 3