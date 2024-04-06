APSU Men’s Tennis set for match against North Florida, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team remains home for an Atlantic Sun Conference match against North Florida on Sunday at the Governor Tennis Courts. The game begins at 2:00pm

Austin Peay (5-10, 0-6 ASUN) enters Sunday’s contest after a 7-0 loss to Kennesaw State on Friday.

North Florida (8-8, 4-0 ASUN) was victorious against Bellarmine today with a 5-2 win in Louisville. Despite Bellarmine taking the early lead with the doubles point, North Florida came back to win five singles matches for the win.

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Ospreys, with the Ospreys taking a a 5-0 win last season in Jacksonville.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Florence, Alabama, for an April 12th, 2:00pm match against North Alabama.