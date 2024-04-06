48.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Tennis set for match against North Florida, Sunday
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis set for match against North Florida, Sunday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces the North Florida at Home. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces the North Florida at Home. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team remains home for an Atlantic Sun Conference match against North Florida on Sunday at the Governor Tennis Courts. The game begins at 2:00pm

Austin Peay (5-10, 0-6 ASUN) enters Sunday’s contest after a 7-0 loss to Kennesaw State on Friday. 

North Florida (8-8, 4-0 ASUN) was victorious against Bellarmine today with a 5-2 win in Louisville. Despite Bellarmine taking the early lead with the doubles point, North Florida came back to win five singles matches for the win. 

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Ospreys, with the Ospreys taking a a 5-0 win last season in Jacksonville.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Florence, Alabama, for an April 12th, 2:00pm match against North Alabama. 

Previous article
APSU Women’s Tennis plays North Florida at Governors Tennis Courts, Sunday
Next article
Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott Lead Resolution Affirming President Joe Biden’s Authority to Immediately Secure the Border
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online