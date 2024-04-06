APSU Women’s Tennis plays North Florida at Governors Tennis Courts, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis hosts North Florida for a Sunday, Atlantic Sun Conference 10:00am match at the Governor Tennis Courts

Austin Peay (10-6, 6-1 ASUN) clinched an ASUN Championship berth with a 6-1 victory over Kennesaw State on Friday. The Owls took the early lead by winning two doubles matchups. However, the Governors took back control of the match, winning each of the six singles matches.

North Florida (9-9, 4-3 ASUN) is coming off a 6-1 win at Bellarmine on Friday. The Ospreys picked up the early doubles point and won five singles matches.

This will be the second meeting between the Governors and the Ospreys, with the Ospreys taking a 5-2 win in Jacksonville last season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to Florence, Alabama, for an April 12th, 10:00am match against North Alabama.