Austin Peay State University drops Two Games to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a doubleheader to Jacksonville on Saturday at the Pruitt Softball Complex, falling to the Dolphins 2-0 in the opening game and 5-4 in the day’s finale.

Four Governors tallied multiple hits on the day, with Kiley Hinton tallying the day’s lone home run on a solo, deep shot to left field in the second contest.

Game 1

Austin Peay 0, Jacksonville 2

Leading off for Austin Peay (17-19, 3-7 ASUN), Morgan Zuege tallied the APSU Govs’ first of two hits on the game’s opening plate appearance with a single driven towards the Dolphins’ third baseman. However, she was APSU’s lone baserunner of the inning.

Jacksonville (16-17, 6-4 ASUN) took a 1-0 lead following the end of the first inning after its Averie Harcus singled to left field to bring in Madison Reynolds from second.

After a pair of up-down innings for Austin Peay State University, Jacksonville extended the lead on a fly-out in the bottom of the inning.

After singles by Kylie Campbell, Macee Roberts, and Kendyl Weinzapfel in the bottom of the fourth, the trio was stranded following an obstruction call and fly out to halt the Govs’ scoring opportunity.

The APSU Govs’ final baserunner came in the top of the sixth inning when a pitch hit Roberts, but she remained at first.

Winning Pitcher (JU): Sky Waggoner (5-7)

Losing Pitcher (APSU): Jordan Benefiel (9-9)

Gov of the Game: Macee Roberts – One hit, hit by pitch

Game 2

Austin Peay 4, Jacksonville 5

After a scoreless first inning and a half, Jacksonville began a four-run Jacksonville (17-17, 7-4 ASUN) with a score off a wild pitch followed by another RBI single on its next plate appearance. The Dolphins’ next scores in the inning came off an APSU fielding error and, despite another JU single, the score stood 4-0 through a pair of innings.

After a fourth-inning-opening walk by Brie Howard, singles by Roberts and Weinzapfel loaded the bases without an out on the board.

Mea Clark drove in Howard, with Hinton bringing in Weinzapfel to cut the Dolphins’ advantage to 5-2 at the mid-point of the inning.



After three straight JU groundouts, the APSU Govs again cut their deficit in the top of the fifth and then made it a one-score game in the top of the sixth on Hinton’s solo-shot home run in the top of the sixth.



Zuege opened the third inning on a five-pitch walk, and advanced to third following an error by Jacksonville’s left fielder followed by a wild pitch. The APSU Govs were unable to advance Zuege the final 60 feet, with Jacksonville coming away with the one-score win despite four-straight unanswered runs by Austin Peay State University.

Winning Pitcher (JU): Shelby Harpe (5-6)

Losing Pitcher (APSU): Samantha Miener (5-9)

Gov of the Game: Kiley Hinton – One hit, one run, two RBI, 1 putout

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes the series with a Sunday 11:00am game against Jacksonville. Following the finale, the APSU Govs return home briefly for a Wednesday 4:00pm game against former Ohio Valley Conference rival, UT Martin.