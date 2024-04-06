Austin Peay State University to celebrate student artwork with 56th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design is celebrating the end of the 2023-24 academic year with the 56th Annual Juried Student Exhibition.

The show opens in The New Gallery on April 8th and runs through April 24th. A reception and awards ceremony will be held from 5:30pm-7:30pm April 24th. All events are free, open to the public and suitable for all ages.

The 56th Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition is professionally juried by a curator from outside APSU, as is the practice of competitive art shows. It showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and allows them the experience of submitting work for exhibition and seeing it installed. Juror Katie Delmez of the Frist Art Museum selected which works were included and assigned artistic merit awards for outstanding achievement.

The Exhibition:

This year’s exhibition features 43 works of art chosen from 264 submissions. The students whose work will be on display are: Ralph Acosta, Arrie Arcega, Kaos Armstrong, Sara Blanton, Bailey Borders, Brennan Byard, Teiya Byles, Delilah Chacon, Casey Coppock, Nicholas Dix, Kitty Field, Jordan Fulsom, Courtney Gatewood, Beatrice Gavin, Lily Goodowens, Vivian Havelka, Zuben Hook, Garlyn Jarrell, Jessica Kishbaugh, Jackie Lewis, Darria Little-Vaag’bay, Annika Lowe, Trinity Mobley, Devyn Nickel, Lauren Penland, Emma Schwartz, Herzel Sireci, Cassidy Stanfield, Aila Michelle Thomas, Liz Vatovec, Emily Webb, Jameson Wright and Alex Young.

About the Juror:

This year’s juror was Katie Delmez, senior curator at the Frist Art Museum. Delmez has been a curator at the Frist Art Museum since 2001 and has organized numerous exhibitions, including Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage; LeXander Bryant: Forget Me Nots; Bethany Collins: Evensong; Terry Adkins: Our Sons and Daughters Ever on the Altar (with Jamaal Sheats, director and curator, Fisk University Galleries); Murals of North Nashville Now; We Shall Overcome: Civil Rights and the Nashville Press, 1957–1968; Nick Cave: Feat.; Shinique Smith: Wonder and Rainbows; and Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons: Journeys.

Delmez also curated a major retrospective on photographer Carrie Mae Weems that traveled to four venues, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Delmez edited several accompanying books and oversaw the presentation of more than 35 touring exhibitions at the Frist, such as Jeffrey Gibson: The Body Electric, Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists and 30 Americans. She is a graduate of both Vanderbilt University and Boston University.

Events:

Join us in recognizing our students’ achievements at the following events:

Reception and Awards – April 24th, 2024, 5:00pm-7:30pm

Starting at 5:00pm, the BFA Graphic Design Showcase will fill the halls of the Austin Peay State University Art + Design Building with the projects of our graduating graphic designers. Beginning at 6:00pm in The New Gallery, we will announce the winners of the 56th Annual Juried Student Exhibition and the recipients of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) Purchase Award and the Summer Research Award.

For more information on this exhibition or The New Gallery, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.