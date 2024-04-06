Empty Bowls 2024: Community Unites to Support Local Charities

Clarksville, TN – Empty Bowls, which has evolved many times over the years, continues to deliver great results that benefit local charities. This year, funds raised at events throughout the community will be split evenly between Urban Ministries, Loaves & Fishes, and Manna Cafe Ministries.

Christie Crawford, Chair of Trinity Episcopal Church’s 2024 effort, shared her thoughts. “Well, here, there are about 20 of us altogether,” Crawford said. “We have cookie makers, soup makers, and people who are serving. Today, we offer three choices: vegetarian chili, beef and barley, and chicken gumbo. We sold about 120 tickets in advance and have had several pay at the door.”

Altogether, dozens of sponsors, several in-kind sponsors, and hundreds of supporters do their part to make this annual event successful.

Thirteen churches and organizations participated in 2024. Over the course of about a week, more than 1,000 people came out to enjoy soup, bread, and dessert, and their $15.00 donation was used to help others.

“Everyone this year has done a phenomenal job,” Crawford said.”We should exceed our 2024 goal.”

Photo Gallery