Nashville Zoo announces birth of Baby Nigerian Dwarf Goats

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the birth of four male Nigerian dwarf goats. The first pair were born to Luisa on March 23rd and the second pair to Mirabel on March 27th, and all four were sired by the Zoo’s buck, Pekka. The kids can be seen at the Zoo’s Historic Farm for the next several months.

Pekka, the new father to the kids, was named in honor of retired Nashville Predators’ goalie Pekka Rinne in 2022. Pekka has now successfully sired nine goats since 2022 and continues to help grow this species population numbers. Including the babies, Nashville Zoo now has 21 Nigerian dwarf goats in their care.

Nigerian dwarf goats can weigh up to 75 pounds and are known for having a calm temperament. Guests to Nashville Zoo can stop by Critter Encounters and see some of the Zoo’s Nigerian dwarf goats up close and can even pet or brush them.

Nigerian dwarf goats (Capra hircus) originated from Africa and in the past 100 years have developed into the domestic breed it is today. Although this breed is not endangered, they were once considered rare according to The Livestock Conservancy, an organization that tracks the genetics of domestic heritage breeds.

This breed’s population has significantly increased in recent years, registering nearly 7,000 purebred animals in 2002 and an additional 5,900 in 2011. The birth of farm animals like the Nigerian dwarf goat is significant because it represents a successful future for the diversity of agriculture.

