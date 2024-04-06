New Classes coming this Fall to APSU Woodward Library

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Woodward Library announces the introduction of two innovative courses tailored to meet the evolving needs of students in the digital era.

These classes demonstrate the library’s commitment to fostering information literacy and ethical technology use.

LIBR 2001

Empowering Information Seekers in the Digital Age, led by Assessment and Information Literacy Librarian Jenny Harris, is designed to equip students with the essential skills to navigate the vast landscape of digital information responsibly.

This dynamic course, open to students of all majors without prerequisites, will delve into strategies for becoming informed digital citizens. Students will learn to identify, evaluate and ethically use information from various sources, including databases, scholarly journals, websites and social media platforms.

With an emphasis on understanding the ethical and legal aspects of information use, students will emerge from the class empowered to engage critically with digital content.

“As access to information grows, so does the need for students to possess the skills to engage critically with digital content,” Harris said. “From discerning credible sources to understanding the ethical and legal dimensions of information use, students will leave this class as more than just consumers of information, but as critical thinkers and responsible digital citizens.”

LIBR 2400

Ethical and Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, taught by Coordinator of Digital Services Scott Shumate, offers a unique exploration of the ethical dimensions of emerging technologies.

In response to the growing importance of AI and machine learning (ML), which involves training computer systems to learn and improve from data without being explicitly programmed, this course provides students with a holistic understanding of these technologies, regardless of technical background.

In a hybrid in-person and online format, participants will delve into topics such as algorithmic bias, data privacy, social impact and legal implications. By uncovering the ethical frameworks that underpin the AI landscape, students will gain the tools to engage responsibly with these powerful tools.

“Generative AI has rapidly risen to prominence in the public discourse and our everyday lives,” said Shumate. “It is essential for students to be aware of what these systems are, how they work, and how they can utilize them as tools while still learning effectively and managing ethical concerns, such as plagiarism. LIBR 2400 will provide a foundation of understanding for students of any discipline and will guide them on how to use AI as a tool that will benefit them in their college experience and beyond.”

These groundbreaking courses, each worth three credit hours, signify Woodward Library’s inaugural foray into semester-long academic instruction. “In the journey of knowledge, every step counts,” said Martina Malvasi, director of library services. “These pioneering courses by Woodward Library mark a bold initiative to empower students in navigating information effectively while shedding light on vital ethical considerations in our advancing world, ensuring progress aligns with humanity’s values.”

LIBR 2001 and LIBR 2400 are open to students of all majors and carry no prerequisites. Enrollment is now open, with classes scheduled to start in the fall.

Course Details