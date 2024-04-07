76 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis loses at home to North Florida, 4-3

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Falls to North Florida at the Governors Tennis Courts. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team lost a 4-3 decision to North Florida on Sunday at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (10-7, 6-2 ASUN) did not take the early doubles point with losses on courts 1 and 3. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba were defeated by Amy Kaplan and Alisa Lyshko, 6-2, on court one. Asia Fontana fell to Jasmin Makela and Sofia Snitko, 6-2, on court three, with Luca Bohlen and Jana Leder’s match against Kendal Nash and Anslee Long on court two going unfinished at 5-4 in favor of North Florida. 

North Florida (10-9, 5-3 ASUN) and the Governors split the singles matches, allowing the Ospreys to win the Atlantic Sun Conference match. 

Leder fell to Kaplan on court one, 6-4, 6-3, as Torrealba defeated Snitko, 6-1, 6-1, on court two. Baranov took down Nash, 6-2, 6-4, on the third court, and Fontana fell to Long, 6-4, 6-4, on court four. Bohlen fell 6-2, 6-0 to Lyshko on court five as Pauline Bruns took a 6-3, 6-2 win against Makela on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads out to play North Alabama for an April 12th, 2:00pm match in Florence, Alabama.

Austin Peay vs. North Florida Results

Singles

  1. Amy Kaplan def. Jana Leder , 6-4, 6-3
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Sofia Snitko, 6-1, 6-1
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Kendall Nash, 6-2, 6-4
  4. Anslee Long def. Asia Fontana, 6-4, 6-4
  5. Alisa Lyshko def. Luca Bohlen, 6-2, 6-0
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Jasmin Makela, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

  1. Amy Kaplan / Alisa Lyshko def. Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba, 6-2
  2. Kendall Nash / Anslee Long def. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen , 5-4, unfinished
  3. Jasmin Makela / Sofia Snitko def. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana, 6-2
