Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf heads to Nashville for Big Blue Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will play in the regular-season finale on Monday and Tuesday at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate on The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

After a third-place finish at the weather-shortened Golfweek Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, Jakob Falk Schollert leads the APSU Govs off the first tee in Nashville. Falk Schollert ranks second on the team with a 72.32 stroke average this season and leads the Govs with 25 counting scores in 25 rounds played.

Falk Schollert also ranks third on the team with four rounds in the 60s and 10 rounds at even or under par this season.

With a team-best 72.00 stroke average this season, Reece Britt is next on the tee for head coach Robbie Wilson. Britt leads the Governors with six rounds in the 60s and is tied for the team lead with 11 rounds at even or under par this season; he also has recorded 21 counting scores in 23 rounds played.

Seth Smith is next in line for Austin Peay State University with a 72.41 stroke average, which ranks third on the team. Smith has recorded 20 counting scores in 22 rounds played this season; he also ranks second on the team with five rounds in the 60s and is tied for the team lead with 11 rounds at even or under par.

One of two Govs to play every round for Austin Peay State University this season, Daniel Love is next up with a 74.44 stroke average. Love has recorded 14 counting scores in 25 rounds played while posting one round in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par this season.

Logan Spurrier returns to the lineup for APSU for the first time since the World Golf Village Collegiate, February 19th-20th. Spurrier has posted a 73.65 stroke average this season while recording 12 counting scores in the 14 rounds he has played while in Austin Peay State University’s lineup. Spurrier also has two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par this season.

Finally, Morgan Robinson and Michael Long will compete as individuals at the Big Blue Intercollegiate. Robinson has posted a 73.82 stroke average this season with two rounds at even or under par this season while Long has a 76.63 stroke average in eight rounds played.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

After closing the regular season at the Big Blue Intercollegiate, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action at the Atlantic Sun Men’s Golf Championships, April 21st-23rd, at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trai in Dothan, Alabama.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.