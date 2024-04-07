55.3 F
Clarksville Social Club Launches: Connecting Locals and Businesses

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Danielle Stack recently hosted the first meeting of the Clarksville Social Club. Dozens came out to Joe’s Garage, inside Shelby’s Trio, for a little lunchtime networking.

“It’s about building relationships and supporting other local businesses,” Stack said. “I started my business seven years ago and was looking for ways to meet other business owners. People want to mingle but don’t always have the opportunity. Whether it’s a new career or a new job, it’s all about the people you know.”

For now, you can find information on Facebook at Clarksville Social Club. Monthly events will change times and locations, so everyone will have a chance to get out to an event. The group is open to everyone, and right now, it’s free.

