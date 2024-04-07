KCTCS President Ryan Quarles to engage with Hopkinsville Community College

Hopkinsville, KY — In an exciting development for the local community, KCTCS President Ryan Quarles is set to visit Hopkinsville Community College on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. This visit is part of his ambitious 16-college tour, aptly named “Focus on the Future.”

The day kicks off with an invitation-only stakeholder breakfast at the Emerging Technologies Building, specifically in the Anderson Room. Dr. Quarles will address influential community leaders, discussing how KCTCS can best serve the needs of both the community and the workforce. The event promises to be a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration.

Following the breakfast, members of the press will have the opportunity to engage with Dr. Quarles. The Planters Bank Conference Room in the same building will host these discussions, allowing journalists to gain insights into KCTCS’s vision and strategies.

But that’s not all! Dr. Quarles’s visit extends beyond the morning. He will spend the remainder of the day touring both the Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell campuses. During these visits, he’ll connect with HCC students, faculty, and staff, gaining firsthand knowledge of the college’s impact on the local community.

The anticipation is high, and the Hopkinsville community eagerly awaits this momentous occasion. Dr. Quarles’s commitment to education and community development promises to leave a lasting impression on all those involved.

Stay tuned for updates as we follow Dr. Quarles’s journey through Hopkinsville Community College!

