Austin Peay State University Baseball makes trip to Nashville to take on Belmont

Nashville, TN – A commuter’s special is on tap when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team travels down Interstate 24 to meet Belmont in a Tuesday 4:00pm game at E.S. Rose Park.

The longtime foes meet for the 123rd time in a series that dates back to 1954.

Scene Setter

The short trip to Nashville breaks up back-to-back home Atlantic Sun Conference weekends for Austin Peay State University. The APSU Govs opened the back-to-back pair with a 2-1 series victory against Bellarmine last weekend. After Tuesday’s tilt, Austin Peay State University looks ahead to ASUN co-leader Jacksonville’s visit to The Hand.

Belmont saw its four-game win-streak halted by back-to-back losses to open its Missouri Valley Conference series against Evansville. The Bruins bounced back with a 12-0 run-rule victory Sunday to salvage a game from the series. The series loss dropped the Bruins to 9-9 at home this season.

On The Mound For The Govs

Right-hander Luke Rolland makes his second midweek start of the season for Austin Peay State University at Belmont. He debuted in the midweek role last Tuesday at Evansville and pitched his longest outing of the season. Rolland went 3.2 innings and allowed four runs on three hits and six walks.

First Hacks

Center fielder John Bay led Austin Peay State University with a .556 batting average (5-for-9) and a .692 on-base percentage during the Bellarmine series. He had a home run in each of the three games as well as two doubles and six RBI.

First baseman/outfielder Harrison Brown had four hits during the Bellarmine series, including a home run in the series finale. It was his fourth home run, all hit since returning to the lineup March 15.

APSU utility man Jaden Brown enters the week on a nine-game hit streak and an 18-game hit streak. He is batting .375 (9-for-24) with six walks during the streak, but did not see action during the Bellarmine series.

Catcher Trevor Conley extended his hit streak to nine games with a base hit in the Auburn series opener on March 8th. However, he was injured in that game and has missed the APSU Govs’ last 15 games.

Catcher Keaton Cottam made his fifth start of the season at Evansville last Tuesday. After registering a hit in back-to-back midweek starts, he did not record a hit in Evansville.

Austin Peay State University catcher Gus Freeman hit his second home run on Saturday against Bellarmine and finished the series batting .429 (3-for-7) but reached base nine times (.583 OBP) and had two stolen bases.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar bounced back from a hitless opener against Bellarmine to post two hits and an RBI in Games 2 and 3. It ended a stretch of six games that saw him bat 3-for-22 (.136).

APSU infielder Conner Gore’s made his first start in right field Sunday and notched his first home run of the season as part of a 2-for-3, three RBI day. He has started a five different positions in 2024 (1B, 2B, 3B, RF, DH).

Right fielder Clayton Gray enters the week on a nine-game hit streak. He is batting .476 (20-for-42) with 16 RBI during the streak, including a grand slam in Game 2 of the Kennesaw State series.

Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, saw his 30-game reached base safely streak end Sunday against Bellarmine. He’s battling through a five-game stretch that he’s gone 2-for-20 at the plate but he has five walks and five runs scored.

Austin Peay State University infielder Justin Olson made a start at designated hitter Sunday, his first DH appearance since February 24th. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI in that start, providing his first hit since the Kennesaw State finale.

The reigning ASUN Player of the Week, infielder Brody Szako enters the week on a team-best 14-game hit streak. He has five home runs in his last five games and is now batting .403 (23-for-57) with eight home runs and 23 RBI during the streak. He has an RBI in 13 of the 14 games.

APSU infielder Ambren Voitik hit his sixth home run this season, and fourth of ASUN play against Bellarmine Sunday. Since March 22nd, he has batted .409 (18-for-44) with 16 RBI and 14 runs scored.



Infielders Andres Matias, Mateo Hernandez, and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the Govs are leading late.

APSU Govs Top Notes and Notables

Lyle Miller-Green On Golden Spikes Watch List

USA Baseball named Austin Peay State University’s two-way player, Lyle Miller-Green, to its Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List Thursday. Among baseball’s most prestigious awards, the Golden Spikes Award recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the country.

At the midpoint of the 2024 season, Miller-Green had 15 home runs, fourth-most among Division I hitters and 10 shy of the program’s single-season record. He also ranks fourth nationally in runs scored (44), eighth in slugging percentage (.907), 18th in RBI (41), and 26th in doubles (12).

Five APSU Govs On d1Baseball.com List

Last week, D1Baseball.com released the first update to its Position Power Rankings since the preseason and five Governors were listed among the best at their respective positions. Lyle Miller-Green led the Govs with a No. 10 ranking among outfielders, while Jon Jon Gazdar was close behind at No. 15 among shortstops.

Ambren Voitik’s solid play earned him the No. 36 spot on the second baseman’s list, and John Bay’s hot start put him at No. 51 among outfielders. Andrew Devine also joined the rankings at No. 69 as he entered the week as one of the ASUN’s top pitchers.

