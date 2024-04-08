Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball gets 4-1 home win over Jacksonville State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team earned a 4-1 victory against Jacksonville State, Monday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The Governors opened the match with a three straight-set victories, beginning with a commanding, 21-14, 21-7 win from Maggie Duyos and Payton Deidesheimer from the No. 4 court, and followed by a 21-18, 21-9 win by Tristin Smith and Jillian Stein from the No. 5 position.

Anna Rita and Aurora Bibolotti then allowed just 19 total points across their win from the top position in a 21-10, 21-9 win against JSU’s Stavroula Papazoglou Hana Aiana.

The APSU Govs’ lone loss of the evening came in a pair of 21-18 sets from the No. 3 position.

With the match already in hand, Mikayla Powell and Kelsey Mead paired together for a 21-11, 21-10 victory from the No. 2 court.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to their home courts when they host Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at 10:00am and 3:00pm.

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State Results (4-1, APSU)

Ext. Anna Kate Clark / Montana-Rae Pelak (APSU) def. Madison Konopka/Selin Sakiroglu (JSU) 21-9, 21-14

Order of Finish: 4,5, 1*, 3, 2

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2024 Austin Peay State University beach volleyball season, follow APSU on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.