Austin Peay State University’s critically acclaimed soprano Dr. Penelope Shumate delights audiences nationwide

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Penelope Shumate, assistant professor of voice at Austin Peay State University (APSU), has captivated audiences across the country with her exceptional vocal talents and artistry.

During the Fall 2023 semester, she received critical acclaim from The New York Concert Review for her return performance at Carnegie Hall in Messiah — her 18th soloist appearance at the historic international venue.

Shumate’s distinguished list of soloist engagements has solidified her reputation as a soprano of unparalleled skill. These performances include her recent debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for a recording of Messiah at the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios in London, as well as return soloist performances at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall with Distinguished Concerts International New York.

Her other upcoming and recent engagements include return and debut soloist appearances with Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Rapides Symphony Orchestra, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Gateway Chamber Orchestra, Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, Opéra Louisiane, and Muddy River Opera. Shumate also performs as a soloist in a variety of vocal genres at campus and local events, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

In the realm of opera, Shumate’s portrayal of the title role in the Parma/Navona Records CD release of Kassandra garnered critical acclaim, with Opera News praising her performance of “sincerity and attractive lucidity.” Her collaborative work with composer Dr. Anthony Brandt, professor of theory and composition at Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music and the composer of Kassandra, highlights her commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. She also performed the work live at its world premiere at Opera in the Heights and the National Opera Association’s national conference.

However, community members don’t have to travel far to hear Shumate and the APSU Opera Theatre students at these upcoming performances in Clarksville:

Bach to Broadway at Roxy Regional Theatre – April 13th, 2024

Join Shumate and the APSU Department of Music’s pianist Jan Corrothers for an enchanting evening at their “Bach to Broadway” recital on April 13th at the Roxy Regional Theatre, featuring favorites from vocal genres including oratorio, opera, concert aria, art song, jazz and musical theatre.

Tickets for this special event to benefit APSU scholarships are available for $30.00 at roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Mozart’s The Magic Flute at Mabry Concert Hall – April 20th and 21st

Witness the skills of the APSU Opera Theatre students during APSU’s presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute on April 20th at 7:30pm and on April 21st at 3:00pm. Shumate and Dr. Gregory Wolynec, the director of the APSU Symphony Orchestra, will lead the students in a captivating performance at Mabry Concert Hall, located inside APSU’s Music/Mass Communications Building.

This will mark the first time in the APSU opera program’s history that The Magic Flute will be performed in full, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.apsu.edu.

Austin Peay State University’s opera theatre, symphony orchestra and choirs also broke new ground in the Spring 2023 semester with a collaborative production of Cendrillon by Viardot, the first opera sung in French in the history of the opera program.