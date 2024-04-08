61.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 8, 2024
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 8th–11th, 2024

Heavy Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – This week’s weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of conditions. Variable weather patterns will lead to showers and thunderstorms mid-week before gradually clearing up by Thursday.

Despite the unsettled weather, temperatures remain relatively mild, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Monday starts off partly sunny, with a high near 76°F and a gentle south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. As the night progresses, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms, becoming likely after 5:00am.

The low dips to around 59°F Monday night, with a 5 to 10 mph south wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day Tuesday, with a high near 66°F. The south wind picks up to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Similar conditions persist into Tuesday night, with a low of around 60°F.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday, with a high near 68°F. The south-southeast wind increases to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 90%.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Wednesday night, bringing a low of around 53°F.

Showers are likely on Thursday, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Despite the rainy weather, expect partly sunny skies with a high near 65°F. The west wind picks up to around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday night brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am, followed by partly cloudy skies with a low of around 47°F.

As the week progresses, residents are advised to stay weather-aware and monitor Clarksville Online for changing weather conditions. Showers and thunderstorms dominate the forecast until Thursday when clearer skies finally appear.

