Clarksville Police Department responds Shooting, Homicide on Martin Street

Clarksville, TN – On April 8th, 2024, at 6:34pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to 616 Martin Street for a shooting that had already occurred.

Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims; both victims succumbed to their injuries. CPD is unable to release the victim’s names. The Crime Scene Team is processing the scene, and Detectives have started their investigation.

No further information is available.

If anyone has any information, contact the lead investigator, CPD Detective Tim Green, at 931.648.0656 ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville/Montgomery County Crime Stopper Tipline at 931.645.8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.