Monday, April 8, 2024
Korean American Association of Clarksville holds Lunar New Year Celebration

Tony Centonze
Korean Amerian Association of Clarksville Celebrates Lunar New Year. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Korean American Association of Clarksville hosted this year’s Lunar New Year celebration at the Austin Peay State University Morgan University Center, which was bursting at the seams with nearly 400 in attendance.

Members of the Korean community, which includes business owners and industry leaders, were joined by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, and other elected officials for an evening of goodwill, entertainment, and authentic Korean food.

Several local leaders took their turn at the podium to offer well wishes for the New Year. The evening, as always, was filled with laughter, colorful costumes, and great cultural exchange.

