Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Thunderstorm

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Montgomery County, Stewart County, Houston County, and North Central Humphreys County.

At 6:54pm CT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tennessee Ridge, moving northeast at 50 mph. Golf ball-sized hail and 70 mph wind gusts are possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

Locations impacted include Clarksville, Dover, Fort Campbell, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound, Palmyra, and Woodlawn.

