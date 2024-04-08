62.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Strong Thunderstorm headed towards Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service out of Nashville reports that a Strong Thunderstorm will impact Northeastern Montgomery County and Northern Robertson County between now and 8:30pm CT Monday night, April 8th.

At 8:03pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guthrie, or 11 miles east of Clarksville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include Springfield, Clarksville, Orlinda, Adams, and Cedar Hill.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 7 and 17.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

