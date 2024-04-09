APSU Men’s Golf finishes Third at Big Blue Intercollegiate

Nashville, TN – Led by a third-place finish from Jakob Falk Schollert, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a one-over 285 in the third round and finished Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate in third place with a score of even-par 285, Tuesday, on The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University finished the tournament six strokes behind Samford and Belmont, who tied for the team title after shooting six-under 846 at the par-71 course. The Governors also beat fourth-place Missouri State by two shots and were three shots ahead of fifth-place SIU Edwardsville.

Falk Schollert shot two-under 69 in the final round and finished in third place with a score of six-under 207. Falk Schollert was one shot behind SIUE’s Alex Eickhoff, who finished in second place, and seven shots behind Belmont’s Micahel Senn, who won the tournament with a score of 13-under 200.

Daniel Love carded a one-over 72 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 10th with a score of one-under 207. Seth Smith closed with an even-par 71 to pick up four spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 21st with a score of three-over 216.

Reece Britt posted a two-over 73 in the third round and picked up five spots on the field to finish tied for 40th with a score of 223. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Logan Spurrier shot a five-over 76 to finish tied for 62nd with a score of 229.

Playing as an individual, Michael Long shot two-over 74 to pick up three spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 51st with a score of 226. Morgan Robinson, who also played as an individual, closed with a six-over 77 in the final round to finish tied for 57th with a score of 227.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it competes at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championships, April 21st-23rd, at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trai in Dothan, Alabama.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.