Austin Peay State University Baseball senior Brody Szako’s Four-Homers earn ASUN Player of the Week Award

Atlanta, GA – Third baseman Brody Szako led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team with four home runs and nine RBI last week to earn Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week honors Monday.

Szako, a Bellville, Texas product, batted .471 during the week, but five of his eight hits went for extra bases, including four home runs. He finished the week with an impressive 1.235 slugging percentage and had a .474 on-base percentage.

Szako opened the week impressively by hitting home runs in his first two at-bats at Evansville on Tuesday. He finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Over the weekend, the Szako stayed hot at the plate, going 6-for-12 with six RBI against Bellarmine. He opened the series with a sacrifice fly and a double in a 1-for-3 outing. Szako opened Saturday’s scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning to highlight a 3-for-4 outing at the plate.

He closed the weekend with a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game before delivering the walk-off base hit as the APSU Govs claimed a run-rule victory.

It is the fourth ASUN Player of the Week award won by an Austin Peay State University batter, with Szako joining catcher Trevor Conley (February 26th), second baseman Ambren Voitik (March 4th), and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar (March 18th). In addition, pitcher Andrew Devine (February 26th) has the APSU Govs lone ASUN Pitcher of the Week honor.

Szako and the Austin Peay State University baseball team make a quick trip south for a Tuesday 4:00pm game against Belmont at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville. The APSU Govs then return home to face ASUN co-leader Jacksonville in a three-game series that starts on Friday at 6:00pm. Tickets for the weekend series are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.7329.