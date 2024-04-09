Austin Peay State University student Piper Conditt finds her calling in finance through APSU’s ‘Banking on Govs’ program

Clarksville, TN – When Piper Conditt transferred to Austin Peay State University (APSU) in the Spring 2022 semester, she wasn’t sure what her future held.

The Gordonsville, Tennessee, native had spent two years playing softball at Motlow State Community College, but a shoulder injury ended her athletic career.

Conditt, who earned an associate degree in general studies from Motlow, initially hoped to study publishing at APSU. She also explored majors from psychology to physical therapy.

“I found out what I didn’t want to do, that’s for sure,” Conditt said with a laugh. “It took a lot of work that I was putting in that didn’t feel very fruitful.”

The turning point came in the summer of 2022 when Conditt was selected for the inaugural “Banking on Govs” program, a partnership between APSU’s College of Business, F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association. Along with fellow finance student Lesly Moreno, Conditt attended the Southeastern School of Banking, connecting with industry professionals and immersing herself in the latest banking trends.

“I finally felt like what I was doing was paying off,” Conditt said. “I finished banking school, and I sat back and realized the connections I made with everyone in their careers. It finally felt like I wasn’t just sitting in a classroom taking notes anymore.”

The transition to APSU wasn’t always smooth, but Conditt found her niche by getting involved on campus, joining the Baptist Collegiate Ministry and having a recent leadership role in the Larry Carroll Govs Fund. She credits the College of Business community for support.

“You’re all here for the same thing, and you find a niche like that. It works,” she said.

Conditt’s grandparents also attended APSU in the 1970s, making it a family tradition. The Clarksville community is special to her.

“My grandmother was an RA in the ‘70s, so it’s a big, small town to me,” she said.

After her graduation in December, Conditt hopes to leverage her “Banking on Govs” experience into a career in commercial lending and is grateful for the opportunity the program has provided.

“They invest in me, and I’d like to show them the gratitude they deserve,” Conditt said. “I love to hate Clarksville because it’s the biggest city I’ve lived in, but I’ve made it a home, and I’ve met family here that I can call forever.”