Celebrating 40 Years: Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Unveils Wood, Paper, Paint Exhibition

Clarksville, TN – In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center proudly announces the opening of its latest exhibition, Wood, Paper, Paint: Collecting Art for 40 Years.

On view from April 2nd to June 2nd, this special exhibition commemorates four decades of the Museum’s dedication to collecting and preserving art.

Since its establishment in 1984, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center has been a cornerstone of the Clarksville community, fostering a love and appreciation for art in all forms. As the Museum celebrates its 40th birthday, this exhibit offers visitors a curated selection of artworks from the Museum’s extensive permanent collection.

“We are thrilled to share some of the wonderful art from the Museum’s permanent collection of 849 pieces,” said Terri Jordan, Curator of Exhibits. “The artwork on display represents the broad spectrum of styles and media we own – paintings, ceramics, lithographs, photography, sculptures and mixed media.”

“Within the exhibit are works by internationally known artists such as Hunt Slonem and Homer Green, as well as national and regional artists like Juliette Aristides and Olen Bryant. Many of these pieces have not been exhibited in several years,” Jordan stated.

Wood, Paper, Paint features a diverse array of artworks encompassing various mediums, styles and themes. From intricately carved wooden sculptures to delicate paper creations and vibrant paintings, the exhibition offers something for every art enthusiast to enjoy.

Visitors can expect to encounter pieces by several renowned artists, providing a comprehensive overview of the Museum’s rich and diverse collection.

In addition to showcasing the Museum’s impressive collection, Wood, Paper, Paint also serves as a reflection on the evolving art landscape over the past 40 years. Through these artworks, viewers can trace the shifting trends, influences and cultural developments that have shaped the contemporary art world.

Wood, Paper, Paint: Collecting Art for 40 Years invites the community to join the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in celebrating this significant milestone and experiencing the transformative power of art. Whether you are a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, this exhibition promises to inspire, educate and delight.

For more information about the exhibition and related programming, please visit www.customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org