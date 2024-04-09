City of Clarksville selects Justin Crosby as Director of Clarksville Building & Codes

Clarksville, TN – Justin Crosby has been elevated to the permanent title of Director of the City of Clarksville’s Building & Codes Department, effective immediately.

Crosby, who had most recently served as the department’s Interim Director, was ultimately selected to permanently oversee a City department whose mission is to ensure public health and safety in construction and property, by enforcing local, state and federal codes and zoning ordinances.

The Building & Codes Department is entrusted with ensuring quality construction, orderly development, and a high standard of living for Clarksville’s citizens.

“Justin, during his career with our City, has proven to be the leader we wanted and needed for this important department of City government,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“His background and expertise in construction and management will be crucial to moving our rapidly-growing City forward. He has earned the respect of builders and others, alike, with his problem-solving approach.

“I am grateful Justin Crosby has accepted the opportunity to lead a talented team of employees,” Mayor Pitts said.

Crosby said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as Building & Codes Director, and looks forward to the challenge of leading the department to a greater level of performance.

“I am committed to serving the community and leading the team to adhere to the highest standards,” Crosby said.

“As a leader, I pride myself on coaching and developing my team. I want to ensure they are well-trained and have the tools and resources to perform at a high level. My combined experience in both the public and private sectors has equipped me to build partnerships that continue to support growth and development,” he said.

Crosby has served the Clarksville community for over 20 years in various roles. “As a prior Deputy Director of Clarksville Building & Codes, I will utilize my experience, knowledge and relationships to add value to both the team and the community,” he said.

When not at work, Crosby enjoys duck hunting, running – especially at the City of Clarksville’s Greenways and Parks, and spending time with family and friends.