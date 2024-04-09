60.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
HomeClarksville LivingClarksville Gathers for Red River Republican Women Candidates Debate Forum
Clarksville LivingPolitics

Clarksville Gathers for Red River Republican Women Candidates Debate Forum

News Staff
By News Staff
Red River Republican Women hosted a Meet the Candidates event. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Red River Republican Women hosted a Meet the Candidates event. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Red River Republican Women recently held a candidates forum at Republican headquarters on Madison Street. Open to the public, the event welcomed several Republican candidates running for various positions in City, County, and state government races.

Erinne Hester and Cailin Castle-Swaffer shared their thoughts on the job of Montgomery County Assessor of Property, and several school board candidates took five minutes each to outline their positions on various subjects.

Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant, who is running unopposed, was there, as were Aron Maberry and Joe Smith, who will compete for votes in the upcoming State Representative District 68 race.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Baseball senior Brody Szako’s Four-Homers earn ASUN Player of the Week Award
Next article
Historic Collinsville Welcomes Visitors for Season Opening on April 13th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online