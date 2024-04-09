Clarksville Gathers for Red River Republican Women Candidates Debate Forum

Clarksville, TN – Red River Republican Women recently held a candidates forum at Republican headquarters on Madison Street. Open to the public, the event welcomed several Republican candidates running for various positions in City, County, and state government races.

Erinne Hester and Cailin Castle-Swaffer shared their thoughts on the job of Montgomery County Assessor of Property, and several school board candidates took five minutes each to outline their positions on various subjects.

Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant, who is running unopposed, was there, as were Aron Maberry and Joe Smith, who will compete for votes in the upcoming State Representative District 68 race.

