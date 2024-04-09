Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s Maestro’s Moonlight Brandy Raises $10,000

Clarksville, TN – A lovely evening of music, art, and fundraising for Clarksville’s own Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) recently took place at F&M Bank’s Franklin Room. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, wine and a chance to bid on four paintings created by Kitty Harvill during GCO’s Nutcracker performance in December.

GCO Conductor Gregory Wolynec wooed the crowd by recounting the organization’s amazing contributions since it was formed in 2008. He concluded his comments with, “We, as an orchestra, have accomplished great things, but I know our best days lie ahead of us. We are a the point where we need help to move forward.”

Guests enjoyed musical performances by pianist Jan Corrothers, Cellist Meghan Berindean and flutist Lisa Wolynec. Harvill talked about the process of capturing music on canvas, then auctioneer Phillip Traylor proceeded to garner nearly $10,000 in bids for her four music-inspired pieces of art.

Photo Gallery