Austin Peay State University Communication Students receive insights from Industry Leaders

Communication professionals Olivia Parven and Ian Weiner share tips with Austin Peay State University students during a campus visit. (APSU)
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) communication students recently gained valuable insights from Nashville-area industry leaders Olivia Parven and Ian Weiner, who visited campus to share their experiences and tips for success in the competitive field.

Both speakers emphasized key strategies, including the significance of internships, professional networks, and active listening and learning skills.

Olivia Parven, the manager of corporate communications at Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (BNA), shared her professional experiences with the students. Parven detailed her journey from studying at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, to working in corporate communication for a PR firm in Nashville, Tennessee.

She mentioned that starting her career in a public relations agency right after college was an excellent introduction to the field. After being laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she found her way to a new role with the Nashville Airport Authority (BNA), where she now focuses on internal communication, media relations, and team growth strategies.  

Ian Weiner, the marketing coordinator for the Nashville Transportation Branch of Gresham Smith, also shared his professional trajectory with the students. Having transitioned from a civil rights nonprofit to Gresham Smith, a global company, Weiner emphasized the significance of adapting to different organizational communication roles. He emphasized his shift from corporate communication to the marketing department as a key learning experience. 

Communication professionals Olivia Parven and Ian Weiner meet with Austin Peay State University communication majors following a discussion on how to succeed in the industry. (APSU)
Both Parven and Weiner are active members of the Young Professionals board of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)’s Nashville chapter, underscoring their commitment to fostering the next generation of communication professionals. They heavily encouraged the students to join the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) to gain access to educational programs, resources, mentorship, and more while in college. 

Their discussion was closed by highlighting the importance of a robust LinkedIn profile, the essential role of writing skills in the industry, and the positive impact of feedback on personal and professional development. 

The event concluded with a luncheon for communication graduate students featuring an open forum discussion with Parven and Weiner. This intimate setting facilitated a rich exchange of knowledge and expertise, fostering a sense of community and mentorship among the attendees. 

About the APSU Department of Communication

The Austin Peay State University Department of Communication offers unique and exciting options for students who select the program. Students may gain real-world experience and participate in hands-on opportunities from the moment they begin their studies.

Visit www.apsu.edu/communication to learn more.

