Sports

Nashville Sounds game at Memphis Redbirds postponed due to Inclement Weather

Today’s game will be made up as part of doubleheader on Friday at 5:05pm central time

Nashville Sounds game canceled due to rain.

Nashville SoundsMemphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds’ and Memphis Redbirds’ game at AutoZone Park on Wednesday has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 12th, 2024.

Game one of Friday’s doubleheader will start at 5:05pm, two hours earlier than the previously scheduled 7:05pm start. Game two will follow at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.

Tomorrow’s game remains a single nine-inning contest. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45pm.

The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 16th, for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

