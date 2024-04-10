Visit Clarksville brings Natalie Stepniewski onboard as New Director of Sales

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville announces the hiring of Natalie Stepniewski as director of tourism sales. This position will oversee and execute all strategies to increase sales of small meetings and group tours within Clarksville-Montgomery County.

A Connecticut native, Stepniewski served as tourism and events coordinator at the Fayetteville (NC) Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the membership and destination services assistant at Visit Anchorage. She also worked in the hospitality industry at Noelle Hotel as a craft cocktail bartender in Nashville.

“We are thrilled to have Natalie join our team in this important role,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady. “Her previous experience in other destination marketing organizations will help broaden our ability to recruit a variety of meetings, associations and groups to Clarksville-Montgomery County.”

Stepniewski is a 2017 graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University with a bachelor of science in environmental earth science. After graduation, she moved to Alaska to become a crew member on a glacier cruise ship, which sparked her passion for tourism. Stepniewski enjoys fitness, hiking with her dogs and traveling with her husband.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax. In 2022, domestic tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled over $371 million.