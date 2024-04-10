65.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 11, 2024
HomeNewsVisit Clarksville brings Natalie Stepniewski onboard as New Director of Sales
News

Visit Clarksville brings Natalie Stepniewski onboard as New Director of Sales

News Staff
By News Staff
Natalie Stepniewski
Natalie Stepniewski

Visit Clarksville TennesseeClarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville announces the hiring of Natalie Stepniewski as director of tourism sales. This position will oversee and execute all strategies to increase sales of small meetings and group tours within Clarksville-Montgomery County.

A Connecticut native, Stepniewski served as tourism and events coordinator at the Fayetteville (NC) Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the membership and destination services assistant at Visit Anchorage. She also worked in the hospitality industry at Noelle Hotel as a craft cocktail bartender in Nashville.

“We are thrilled to have Natalie join our team in this important role,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady. “Her previous experience in other destination marketing organizations will help broaden our ability to recruit a variety of meetings, associations and groups to Clarksville-Montgomery County.”

Stepniewski is a 2017 graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University with a bachelor of science in environmental earth science. After graduation, she moved to Alaska to become a crew member on a glacier cruise ship, which sparked her passion for tourism. Stepniewski enjoys fitness, hiking with her dogs and traveling with her husband.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax. In 2022, domestic tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled over $371 million.

Previous article
APSU’s Teacher Externship program forges Academic-Industry Partnerships
Next article
Nashville Sounds game at Memphis Redbirds postponed due to Inclement Weather
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online