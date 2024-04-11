APSU Baseball hosts Jacksonville for Three Game Series at Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team begins a critical four-weekend stretch in Atlantic Sun Conference play when it hosts league co-leader Jacksonville in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The three-game series opens with a Friday 6:00pm game. APSU then hosts “Boots, Beer, & Baseball” as part of its Saturday 2:00pm outing. The Govs and Dolphins wrap up the series on Sunday at 1:00pm.

Scene Setter

Austin Peay State University brings a three-game win streak into the weekend after winning at Belmont, Tuesday. The APSU Govs’ 7-5 ASUN start includes series wins against Lipscomb, Queens and Bellarmine.

Jacksonville snapped a three-game losing streak by winning the final two games of its series against North Alabama. The Dolphins have won each of their four ASUN series, defeating Stetson, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, and North Alabama.

On The Mound For The Govs

Right-hander Jacob Weaver struck out a career-high eight batters in his 5.2-inning outing against Bellarmine last Friday. That outing moved him to sixth in the ASUN with 42 strikeouts.

Right-hander Andrew Devine notched his fifth victory, third complete game, and fourth quality against Bellarmine last Saturday. He is second in the ASUN in wins, leads the league in complete games, and opponent’s batting average (.160) entering Week 9.

Right-hander Lyle Miller-Green is one of six ASUN pitchers with four or more wins after notching a victory against Bellarmine last Sunday. He struck out a season-best seven batters and did not walk a batter for the first time in 2024 in the five-inning outing against the Knights.

First Hacks

After being held hitless in back-to-back games for the first time this season, center fielder John Bay is batting .538 (7-13) during his current four-game hit streak with a home run in each game, three doubles, and 10 RBI.

Austin Peay State University first baseman/outfielder Harrison Brown had four hits during the Bellarmine series, including a home run in the series finale. It was his fourth home run, all hit since returning to the lineup on March 15th.

Utility man Jaden Brown enters the week on a 10-game hit streak and a 19-game reached safely streak. He is batting .405 (15-37) with seven RBI and seven runs scored during his hitting streak.

APSU catcher Trevor Conley extended his hit streak to nine games with a base hit in the Auburn series opener on March 8. However, he was injured in that game and has missed the Govs’ last 15 games.

Catcher Keaton Cottam made his sixth start of the season at Belmont Tuesday and picked up his sixth hit as a starter with an RBI single and notched a walk and stolen base.

Catcher Gus Freeman hit his second home run on Saturday against Bellarmine and finished the series batting .429 (3-for-7) but reached base nine times (.583 OBP) and had two stolen bases.

Austin Peay State University shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar has bounced back from a stretch of six games that saw him bat 3-for-22 (.136). He enters the weekend three consecutive two-hit outings that has seen him bat .545 (6-11) with three RBI.

Infielder Conner Gore has started at five different positions in 2024 (1B, 2B, 3B, RF, DH). He notched his first home run of the season as part of a 2-for-3, three RBI day against Bellarmine on April 7th.

APSU right fielder Clayton Gray enters the week on a 10-game hit streak. He is batting .479 (23-for-48) with 16 RBI during the streak, including a grand slam in Game 2 of the Kennesaw State series.

Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, ended a five-game stretch that saw him go 2-for-20 at the plate by hitting a pair of home runs at Belmont – they were his 17th and 18th home runs of the season.

APSU infielder Justin Olson made the start at designated hitter Sunday, his first DH appearance since February 24th. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI in that start, providing his first hit since the Kennesaw State finale.

The reigning ASUN Player of the Week, infielder Brody Szako saw his 14-game hit streak end with an 0-for-2, three walk outing at Belmont. He batted .403 (23-for-57) with eight home runs and 23 RBI during the streak. Szako has an RBI in 14 of his last 15 games.



Since March 22nd, infielder Ambren Voitik has batted .367 (18-for-49) with 16 RBI and 14 runs scored. He was held without a hit in five at-bats at Belmont Tuesday.



Austin Peay State University infielders Andres Matias, Mateo Hernandez, and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the APSU Govs are leading late.

APSU Govs Top Notes And Notables

Lyle Miller-Green On Golden Spikes Watch List

USA Baseball named Austin Peay’s two-way player, Lyle Miller-Green, to its Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List Thursday. Among baseball’s most prestigious awards, the Golden Spikes Award recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the country. Entering this week’s action, Miller-Green has 18 home runs, second-most among Division I hitters and seven shy of breaking the program’s single-season record. He also ranks third nationally in runs scored (51), fifth in slugging percentage (.880), and ninth in RBI (47).

Five Govs on D1Baseball.Com List

Last week, D1Baseball.com released the first update to its Position Power Rankings since the preseason and five Governors were listed among the best at their respective positions. Lyle Miller-Green led the APSU Govs with a No. 10 ranking among outfielders, while Jon Jon Gazdar was close behind at No. 15 among shortstops.

Ambren Voitik’s solid play earned him the No. 36 spot on the second baseman’s list, and John Bay’s hot start put him at No. 51 among outfielders. Andrew Devine also joined the rankings at No. 69 as he entered the week as one of the ASUN’s top pitchers.

Broadcast Information

The game will be available on the ESPN+ with Alex Gould on the call Friday and Sunday.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all APSU Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.