Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis faces North Florida on the road, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to take on North Alabama in an Atlantic Sun Conference match on Friday at the UNA Tennis Complex in Florence, Alabama. The game starts at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay (5-11, 0-7 ASUN) fell to North Florida, 7-0, on Sunday.

North Alabama (13-7, 4-3 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest following a 4-3 loss at Lipscomb. The Lions took singles wins on courts 1, 3, and 5, but were unable to overcome the Bisons early lead.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team takes on Lipscomb in a Sunday match in Nashville.