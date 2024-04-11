54.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 12, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis faces North Florida on the road,...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis faces North Florida on the road, Friday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State Univesity Men's Tennis Faces North Alabama in Florence. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces North Alabama in Florence. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to take on North Alabama in an Atlantic Sun Conference match on Friday at the UNA Tennis Complex in Florence, Alabama. The game starts at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay (5-11, 0-7 ASUN) fell to North Florida, 7-0, on Sunday. 

North Alabama (13-7, 4-3 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest following a 4-3 loss at Lipscomb. The Lions took singles wins on courts 1, 3, and 5, but were unable to overcome the Bisons early lead. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team takes on Lipscomb in a Sunday match in Nashville. 

Previous article
APSU Baseball hosts Jacksonville for Three Game Series at Raymond C. Hand Park
Next article
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Signs Disability and Aging Act Into Law
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online