Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis travels to North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Florence, Alabama to face Atlantic Sun Conference opponent North Alabama for a 10:00am Friday match at the UNA Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (10-7, 6-2 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest after a 4-3 loss to North Florida, Sunday. The APSU Govs were unable to secure the doubles point and split singles matches with the Ospreys, allowing UNF to take the conference win.

North Alabama (14-7, 3-5 ASUN) is coming of a 4-3 road win at Central Arkansas. Despite not winning the doubles point, the Lions won four singles matches to secure the victory.

This will be the fourth meeting between the Governors and the Lions, with the APSU Govs leading the all-time series, 3-0.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team wraps up the regular season with a Sunday match against Lipscomb in Nashville.