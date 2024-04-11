Austin Peay State University’s Little Govs Child Learning Center earns National Accreditation

Clarksville, TN – The Little Govs Child Learning Center (CLC) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has been awarded full accreditation by the National Early Childhood Program Accreditation (NECPA), signifying the University’s commitment to high-quality child care.

took approximately 18 months and involved meeting approximately 219 best practice standards.

“We were just ecstatic that we finally did it, and everybody on staff was so excited,” said Claudia Rodriguez, the director of Little Govs CLC. “I think it created this atmosphere of pride and joy to know that we’ve been doing the right thing for our children and that it’s being acknowledged.”

Little Govs CLC offers a Reggio-inspired, play-based curriculum for children ages 2-5 delivered by highly qualified teachers. The center’s mission is to ensure every child has a safe place to explore, grow and learn about the world around them.

“Play-based learning is a holistic approach to children’s learning and development,” Rodriguez said. “Through play, children learn valuable skills that support their physical, intellectual, social and emotional development. Play fosters creativity and imagination, develops social and emotional maturity, builds confidence and naturally develops academic success … [and] these early years are important because they set the foundation of success for young children.”

Last year, Little Govs CLC was recognized for its approach to integrating play with academic learning in a national study identifying it as the region’s top campus children’s center. .

With the accreditation process complete, Rodriguez is confident that Little Govs CLC will maintain its high standards and continue providing exceptional care and education for children.

… ultimately, the goal is to create an environment for children where they can thrive and create wonderful memories they will never forget.”

For more information about Little Govs CLC or to apply for the program, visit www.apsu.edu/clc/.