Clarksville has the Highest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices Climb Another Five Cents

Nashville, TN – Gas prices once again increased last week, rising five cents on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.20, which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago but 10 cents less than one year ago.

“The roller coaster at the gas pump continues this week with a five-cent increase in our state gas price average,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With recent changes in the oil market, we’re seeing renewed upward pressure on oil prices.”

“This is likely why we’re seeing a wide range of pricing across our major metro areas in Tennessee with a 22 cent difference between the most and least expensive metros in the state. Drivers can likely expect to see a wide range of pricing across the state again this week as gas prices begin to normalize,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

67% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.97 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.52 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

With ominous overseas news, a pop in domestic gasoline demand, and oil prices rising to the mid-$80s per barrel, the national average for a gallon of gas climbed six cents to $3.59 since last week.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.72 to 9.23 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.2 million bbl to 227.8 million bbl. Higher demand and rising oil prices will likely nudge pump prices higher.

Today’s national average of $3.59 is 19 cents more than a month ago and the same as one a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 28 cents to settle at $85.43. Oil prices increased despite EIA reporting an increase of 3.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 451.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($3.29), Nashville ($3.26), Jackson ($3.26)

metro markets – Clarksville ($3.29), Nashville ($3.26), Jackson ($3.26) Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.07), Knoxville ($3.07), Kingsport ($3.14)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.205 $3.207 $3.152 $3.087 $3.304 Chattanooga $3.173 $3.183 $3.059 $3.055 $3.333 Knoxville $3.078 $3.079 $3.062 $3.042 $3.212 Memphis $3.253 $3.248 $3.218 $3.059 $3.215 Nashville $3.265 $3.270 $3.196 $3.146 $3.429 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

