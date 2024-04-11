54.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 12, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureClarksville's Downtown @ Sundown Unveils Electrifying 2024 Artist Line-Up
Arts/Leisure

Clarksville’s Downtown @ Sundown Unveils Electrifying 2024 Artist Line-Up

News Staff
By News Staff

Downtown @Sundown Concert Series at Downtown Commons.Clarksville, TN – The Downtown Commons announces th 2024 Downtown @ Sundown artist line-up. The season kicks off Friday, May 17th with The Party Feels. All shows begin at 7:00pm.

Downtown @ Sundown concerts are free and open to the public and take place on the Fridays below, May-October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, and outside alcohol will not be allowed on-site.

In Downtown @ Sundown tradition, food trucks will be next to the venue.

2023 Downtown @ Sundown Lineup

  • May 17th – The Party Feels
  • June 7th – Motor City, Motown Tribute Band
  • June 21st – Ace Party Band
  • July 4th – Midnight Blue, Foreigner Tribute Band
  • July 19th – The Eagles Project, Eagles Tribute Band
  • August 2nd – Journey From the Heart, Journey/Heart Tribute Band
  • October 4th – Completely Unchained, Van Halen Tribute Band

Downtown @ Sundown was voted ‘Best Live Music’ in 2023.

Downtown @ Sundown is sponsored by Tristar Beverage Clarksville and F&M Bank, and Waste Connections of Clarksville is also involved.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street.

Find more information at www.downtowncommons.org.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University’s Little Govs Child Learning Center earns National Accreditation
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 11th–15th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online