Hopkinsville Community College will hold Spring Fest movie night featuring Willy Wonka

Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a showing of the original 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie on Friday, April 19th, 2024, as part of the college’s 2024 Spring Fest activity.

The free event will take place outside on the campus lawn near the college’s Rotary Learning Resource Center/Library. In case of rain, the showing will be moved indoors to the Auditorium Building, Riley Lecture Hall.

Participants are asked to arrive by 7:00pm to begin the movie at 7:30pm. The college will provide complimentary popcorn and other snacks. Golden tickets will be given to a limited number of moviegoers for special prizes.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

