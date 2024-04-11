Nashville Sounds falls at Memphis Redbirds, 6-1

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds (5-6) ended their hot streak at the plate in a 6-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (5-6) in the second game of the series on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Evan McKendry (0-2) got the start for the Sounds and ran into trouble in the first inning. He was a pitch away from ending the inning unscathed but relinquished a three-run home run to left field.

He rebounded by retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced in the second, third and fourth innings. In the fifth, he allowed a sacrifice-fly and a two-run homer as the Redbirds extended their lead to 6-0.

The Sounds out-hit the Redbirds by four which included two-hit efforts from Eric Haase, Owen Miller and Vinny Capra. The Sounds had the bases loaded in the seventh inning but were unable to capitalize with Yonny Hernández striking out to end the frame.

With one out in the eighth and runners on second and third, Tyler Black hit a sharp grounder to the pitcher but was snagged on an outstanding play by the Redbirds’ pitcher to freeze the runners. Nashville was 1-for-5 hitting with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Eric Haase got the Sounds on the board with a 403-foot home run to left field in the top of the ninth. He has recorded a hit in four of his five games with the Sounds this season (6-for-18).

The bullpen continued its dominance with 4.2 innings of scoreless relief with only one hitter reaching base by hit-by-pitch. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez made his Sounds debut with 2.0 scoreless inning and one strikeout. He was claimed off waivers from Miami on April 5.

The Sounds and Redbirds will play a pair of seven-inning games tomorrow due to the rainout on Wednesday. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.42) will get the start for the Sounds in game one. He’ll face right-hander Gordon Graceffo (0-2, 9.39).

Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-0, 5.40) will get the nod in game two and will be opposed by right-hander Sem Robberse (2-0, 1.80). The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm at AutoZone Park and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Post-Game Notes

Eric Haase hit his first home run in a Sounds uniform and first in the Brewers Organization…it was his 174 th professional homer.

professional homer. Brewer Hicklen ended his nine-game on-base streak with a 0-for-4 contest. The Brewers’ offseason acquisition is batting .344 (11-for-32) with seven extra-base hits, five RBI and seven walks to begin his career as a Sound.

The Sounds bullpen leads all of Triple-A with a 1.18 ERA (45.2 IP/6 ER). The next best Triple-A bullpen ERA is the Gwinnett Stripers at 2.53 (53.1 IP/ 15 ER).

