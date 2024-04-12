APSU Beach Volleyball heads to Arkansas for Bear Beach Clash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team concludes its regular season at Central Arkansas’ Bear Beach Clash, Friday and Saturday at the Beach Bear Sand Courts in Conway, Arkansas.

The Governors (12-12) will open the two-day event with a Friday doubleheader beginning with a 10:00am match against Missouri State and followed by a 2:00pm contest against Central Arkansas. Austin Peay State University then concludes the regular season with a Saturday 12:30pm match against the Sugar Bears.

APSU enters the Beach Bear Clash winners of its last four matches and has allowed just two games in that run, combining to outscore opponents 18-2.

Friday’s match against Missouri State is the first meeting between the two, while the clash with Central Arkansas is the ninth all-time meeting, with UCA leading the rivalry, 5-3.

Central Arkansas is 7-20 on the season and is coming off three-straight losses at Grand Canyon’s Canyon Classic, April 6th-7th, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Missouri State is 18-5 and has won three-straight matches.

