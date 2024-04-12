53.4 F
APSU Men’s Tennis loses to North Alabama

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Falls to North Alabama. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisFlorence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Alabama Friday at the UNA Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (5-12, 0-8 ASUN) did not pick up the early doubles point with losses on courts one and three. 

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab fell to Nazar Fedoryshyn and Birtan Duran, 6-1, on court one as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen fell to Alberto Altur and Federico Scotuzzi, 6-4, on court three. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton defeated Izan Orgiles and Lachlan Brian, 6-4, on court three. 

The Austin Peay State University fell to North Alabama (14-7, 5-3 ASUN) in straight singles matches on courts 1-6.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Lipscomb in a Sunday match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Results

Doubles

  1. Nazar Fedoryshyn / Birtan Duran def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami, 6-1
  2. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis def. Izan Orgiles / Lachlan Brian, 6-4
  3. Alberto Altur / Federico Scotuzzi def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen , 6-4

Singles

  1. Lachlan Brian def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6
  2. Izan Orgiles def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-1, 6-0
  3. Birtan Duran def. Aeneas Schaub, 7-5, 2-6
  4. Alberto Altur def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-3
  5. Nazar Fedoryshyn def. Javier Tortajada,  6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 10-3
  6. Federico Scotuzzi def. Glen Arnet, 6-1, 6-2
