APSU Men’s Tennis loses to North Alabama

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Alabama Friday at the UNA Tennis Complex.
Austin Peay (5-12, 0-8 ASUN) did not pick up the early doubles point with losses on courts one and three.
Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab fell to Nazar Fedoryshyn and Birtan Duran, 6-1, on court one as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen fell to Alberto Altur and Federico Scotuzzi, 6-4, on court three. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton defeated Izan Orgiles and Lachlan Brian, 6-4, on court three.
The Austin Peay State University fell to North Alabama (14-7, 5-3 ASUN) in straight singles matches on courts 1-6.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Lipscomb in a Sunday match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Results
Doubles
- Nazar Fedoryshyn / Birtan Duran def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami, 6-1
- Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis def. Izan Orgiles / Lachlan Brian, 6-4
- Alberto Altur / Federico Scotuzzi def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen , 6-4
Singles
- Lachlan Brian def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6
- Izan Orgiles def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-1, 6-0
- Birtan Duran def. Aeneas Schaub, 7-5, 2-6
- Alberto Altur def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-3
- Nazar Fedoryshyn def. Javier Tortajada, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 10-3
- Federico Scotuzzi def. Glen Arnet, 6-1, 6-2