APSU Men’s Tennis loses to North Alabama

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Alabama Friday at the UNA Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (5-12, 0-8 ASUN) did not pick up the early doubles point with losses on courts one and three.

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab fell to Nazar Fedoryshyn and Birtan Duran, 6-1, on court one as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen fell to Alberto Altur and Federico Scotuzzi, 6-4, on court three. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton defeated Izan Orgiles and Lachlan Brian, 6-4, on court three.

The Austin Peay State University fell to North Alabama (14-7, 5-3 ASUN) in straight singles matches on courts 1-6.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Lipscomb in a Sunday match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Results



Doubles

Singles