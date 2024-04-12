53.4 F
APSU Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at North Alabama

APSU Women's TennisFlorence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up an Atlantic Sun Conference road win with a 4-3 decision to North Alabama on Friday at the UNA Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (11-7, 7-2 ASUN) took command of the match early by gaining the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. 

Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Stanislava Bobrovnikova and Kalais Going, 6-4 on court one as Yu-Hua Cheng and Pauline Bruns defeated Marta Torres Rodriguez and Emma Ansorge, 7-6. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen fell to Ada Karabacak and Anoek Pruijmboom, 6-4, on court two. 

The two teams split singles matches, allowing the Governors to take a 4-3 win. 

Leder took control of the first court with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Bobrovnikova as Torrealba fell to Ansorge on court two, 6-0, 7-6. Sophia Baranov defeated Going, 6-4, on court three. Asia Fontana and Bohlen took losses on courts four and five. Fontana fell to Karabacak, 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 and Bohlen fell to Torres Rodriguez, 7-5, 6-2. Bruns took a 6-1, 6-0 win against Pruijmboom on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces Lipscomb in a Sunday match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Results

Doubles

  1. Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba def. Stanislava Bobrovinkova / Kalais Going, 6-4
  2. Ada Karabacak / Anoek Pruijmboom def. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen , 6-4
  3. Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Marta Torres Rodriguez / Emma Ansorge, 7-6

Singles

  1. Jana Leder  def. Stanislava Bobronikova, 6-2, 6-4
  2. Emma Ansorge def. Denise Torrealba, 6-0, 7-6
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Kalais Going, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
  4. Ada Karabacak def. Asia Fontana, 6-4, 0-6, 7-6
  5. Marta Torres Rodriguez def. Luca Bohlen, 7-5, 6-2
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Anoek Pruijmboom, 6-1, 6-0
