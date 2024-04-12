APSU Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at North Alabama

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up an Atlantic Sun Conference road win with a 4-3 decision to North Alabama on Friday at the UNA Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (11-7, 7-2 ASUN) took command of the match early by gaining the doubles point with wins on courts one and three.

Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Stanislava Bobrovnikova and Kalais Going, 6-4 on court one as Yu-Hua Cheng and Pauline Bruns defeated Marta Torres Rodriguez and Emma Ansorge, 7-6. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen fell to Ada Karabacak and Anoek Pruijmboom, 6-4, on court two.

The two teams split singles matches, allowing the Governors to take a 4-3 win.

Leder took control of the first court with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Bobrovnikova as Torrealba fell to Ansorge on court two, 6-0, 7-6. Sophia Baranov defeated Going, 6-4, on court three. Asia Fontana and Bohlen took losses on courts four and five. Fontana fell to Karabacak, 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 and Bohlen fell to Torres Rodriguez, 7-5, 6-2. Bruns took a 6-1, 6-0 win against Pruijmboom on court six.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces Lipscomb in a Sunday match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Results



Doubles

Singles