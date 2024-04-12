Austin Peay State University Softball’s game today against Eastern Kentucky has been postponed

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s Atlantic Sun Conference series opener against Eastern Kentucky has been postponed due to inclement weather, with the Governors now opening the series with a doubleheader beginning on Saturday at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky. The first game begins at 12:00pm CT.

Austin Peay (17-21, 3-9 ASUN) was initially scheduled to begin the three-game, three-day series on Friday wth a 5:00pm CT contest against Eastern Kentucky (29-5, 11-1 ASUN), but inclement weather led both teams to postpone the contest a day.

The two long-time rivals’ series finale is still scheduled to begin at 1:00pm CT, Sunday.

Next Up For APSU Softball

After the series against EKU, the Austin Peay State University softball team returns to Clarksville for the first time since March 30th when it opens a seven-game homestand beginning with a April 20th 1:00pm doubleheader against Queens.

