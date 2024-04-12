Nashville Sounds win one, lose one in doubleheader at Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds (6-7) rebounded after a 6-0 loss in game one of a doubleheader to take a 9-0 victory in game two, splitting the pair of contests with the Memphis Redbirds (6-7) on Friday at AutoZone Park.

After failing the score in game one, the Sounds got on the board first in the second inning of game two. Brewer Hicklen set the table for the bottom of lineup after the outfielder doubled and stole third base. Owen Miller brought Hicklen home with an infield single, and Patrick Dorrian followed to plate Francisco Mejía for the first pair of runs.

That’s all the run support Tobias Myers (1-1) would need for his first win of the season. The right-hander put together another outstanding outing with Nashville with 5.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits (all singles) and one walk with a handful of strikeouts on 75 pitches (46 strikes).

The lead continued to grow for Nashville throughout the contest. Eric Haase launched his second homer of the series in the third inning, a two-run blast to left that made it 4-0 in the third. Five more tallies were pushed across in the top of the seventh, with Tyler Black adding an RBI single and Mejía clearing the bases with a three-run triple, then scoring on a wild pitch.

The bullpen put up more zeros to lower their league-best ERA. Kevin Herget and Jared Koenig combined to preserve the shutout in game two, working a scoreless inning each, respectively. Blake Holub struck out both of his batters to get the final two outs of the sixth inning in game one.

Carlos Rodríguez (0-3) took the loss in game one, with one big inning being the difference. After both teams were scoreless through three in game one, the Redbirds attacked for six runs in the bottom of the fourth off Rodríguez. The prospect would get out of the inning and pitch a scoreless fifth before being relieved in the sixth. He struck out six and walked a pair on 75 pitches (42 strikes).

Mejía led the offense, combining to go 3-for-6 with a double, triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Vinny Capra was the other Sound to have hits in both games, adding a pair of singles out of the leadoff spot. Nashville finished with 10 hits and four extra-base knocks in game two after managing just three hits in game one.

The series will be decided in the final two games as each club has taken two of the first four. Aaron Ashby (0-0, 5.40) will get the start for the Sounds tomorrow. He’ll face right-hander Sem Robberse (2-0, 1.80), who gets the ball for the Redbirds. The first pitch is at 3:05pm on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Nashville Sounds bullpen leads all of Triple-A with a 1.12 ERA (48.1 IP/6 ER), 0.87 WHIP and .135 opponent batting average.

At the time of publication, Tobias Myers is tied for the International League lead with 19 strikeouts. He also boasts the seventh-best ERA at 1.84 (14.2 IP/3 ER).

