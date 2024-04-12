Roxy Regional Theatre brings A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hamlet to the stage April 18th-27th

Clarksville, TN – “Rediscover the Bard” at A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hamlet when the Roxy Regional Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s comedic fantasy and revenge tragedy in repertory, April 18th through April 27th.

Kicking off the run on April 18th, A Midsummer Night’s Dream consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons.

One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers, while another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue in this comedic fantasy produced in part by Debbie & Mike Shoulders and J. Allyn Smith & Jeanne Odermann.

Hamlet, presented by Kurt & Kerri Kowalski, opens the following evening on April 19th. In Shakespeare’s famous revenge tragedy, the ghost of the King of Denmark tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing the new king, Hamlet’s uncle Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize the throne and marry Hamlet’s mother. Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge; while his uncle, fearing for his life, also devises plots to kill Hamlet.

Directed by Emily Ruck with fight choreography by Austin Michael Russell and associate fight choreographer Jasper Lane Pippin, the casts feature Ansley Arthur, Matthew Adam Hawkins, Jasper Lane Pippin, Noah Puckett, Austin Michael Russell, Travis Ulrich, Inez Vega-Romero, Mallory Wintz, Jennifer Workman, Caleb Crosby, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox and Katie Stafford.

Performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream are at 7:00pm on April 18th, 26th and 27th, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, April 20th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, April 18th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Hamlet plays at 7:00pm on April 19th, 20th and 25th, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, April 27th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, April 19th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: These productions contain fog effects.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are valid for all performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.