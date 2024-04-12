Visit Clarksville Unveils Weakley House Museum at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement

Southside, TN – On Friday morning, the air was filled with anticipation and excitement as Visit Clarksville hosted a grand opening ceremony for the Weakley House Museum at the Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement. The event, held on April 12th, 2024, marked a significant milestone in preserving the region’s rich heritage.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by the soothing melodies of dulcimer music performed by the talented Ms. Lana Flatt. The atmosphere buzzed with energy as visitors eagerly awaited the unveiling of this new cultural treasure.

[470cener]

Jerry Allbert, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Visit Clarksville, opened the ceremony by saying, “Visit Clarksville’s vision has always been to share the Weakley’s story by converting their home and collected treasures into a museum that would also be open to the public. Inside, you will see evidence of the Weakley’s love of antiques and history inside their home. It’s magnificent.”

“I want to point out three very special people who’ve worked incredibly hard to make today possible. Kristy Proctor is the director at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement, and Jeff Harris is the director of the Weakley House Museum. Theresa Harrington served as Visit Clarksville Executive Director during the transition and worked with more lawyers than she ever imagined to ensure the home’s transition,” stated Allbert.

“We also rely on a dozen volunteers, docents, and junior docents to operate Collinsville and give visitors an authentic and positive experience,” Allbert commented.

“Thank you all, again, for being here with us today to celebrate the opening of the Weakley House Museum. Come back, Bring your family and maybe a picnic, and enjoy a day at this beautiful and important place,” said Allbert.

At this time, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden made some remarks: “We’re really excited about all the memories that kids are going to be able to make for generations to come. You know, the Weakley Family was passionate about preserving history and teaching young children about life in the 1800s. So we’re really glad that we’re able to preserve this for multiple generations.”

Once the speeches concluded, everyone gathered around for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and watched Mayor Golden cut the ribbon and officially open the Weakley House Museum.

Jeff Harris and Kristy Proctor guided small groups through the museum. Out back, pioneer refreshments were available for everyone who attended.

“So the vision for the Weekly’s personal home was always to make that a part of the Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement experience. Once they had passed away, they wanted their collectibles and antiques to be preserved and part of that experience for everybody,” stated Michelle Dickerson, Visit Clarksville Senior Director of Marketing and PR. “Visit Clarksville, began working on, converting this into a house museum to tell their story and the story of the settlement, but also their home and show their life.”

“So we’re excited for people to be able to take the settlement tour. The house really has a complete picture of who they were and how much they loved and invested in history and pioneer life for us to learn from and experience today,” Dickerson said.

The Weakley House Museum holds a special place in the hearts of many. It was once the cherished home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. Their passion for education and history laid the foundation for what would become a beloved community landmark.

Mrs. JoAnn Weakley’s dedication to hands-on learning inspired generations of students. Her vision to bring history to life in the classroom eventually blossomed into the creation of Historic Collinsville in 1974. Over the years, the settlement evolved into a place where visitors could step back in time and experience the daily life of early pioneers.

The Weakleys passed away in 2021, but their legacy lives on through the Montgomery County Government and Visit Clarksville, which now oversees Historic Collinsville. Adding the Weakley House Museum enriches the visitor experience, offering a deeper insight into the lives of those who shaped the region’s history.

“We are opening tomorrow officially for the very first time. The Weakley House is just the recent addition to Historic Collinsville. We will be offering tours that are about an hour in length to show people the museum,” said Jeff Harris, Director of the Weakley House Museum.

“You think this is just an ordinary old farmhouse until you walk inside and see they had some pretty fantastic things. JoAnn, being the teacher that she was, wanted everyone to learn something, and everything had to be about a teaching moment. We’re trying to honor that with their home. There are things here that I think people will be amazed to learn are in this house in little Southside, Tennessee,” Harris stated.



As Historic Collinsville prepares to open its doors for the 2024 season on April 13th, Visit Clarksville invites families and friends to explore this hidden gem. With special events planned for the Second Saturday of each month, there’s no better time to immerse oneself in the stories and traditions of yesteryear at the Pioneer Settlement.

About the Weakley House Museum

Opening for the first time, the Weakley House Museum was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm. The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.

Photo Gallery