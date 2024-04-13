APSU Beach Volleyball nets 4-2 win over Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team earned a 3-2 victory against Central Arkansas in its regular-season finale, Saturday, at the Beach Bear Sand Courts.
The Governors earned wins from their top two pairings for the third-straight match, as Anna Rita and Aurora Bibolotti paired together to earn a 21-16, 21-19 victory against UCA’s Anna Linksey and Naya Tan. Kelsey Mead and Mikayla Powell then came back after dropping the second set to best UCA’s Katie Atkinson and Brooke Kuball, 18-16 in the final frame.
The APSU Govs’ final morning victory came in a 21-17, 21-14 win, as Tristin Smith and Jillian Stein won against Madelyn White and Audrey Cathcart.
Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team prepares for the 2024 ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, April 24th-27th, in DeLand, Florida. The full tournament bracket and the Governors’ seeding will be announced later.
Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Results
Austin Peay 3, Central Arkansas 2
- Anna Rita/Aurora Bibolotti (APSUBVB) def. Anna Linskey/Naya Tan (UCABVB) 21-16, 21-19
- Kelsey Mead/Mikayla Powell (APSUBVB) def. Katie Atkinson/Brooke Kuball (UCABVB) 21-12, 20-22, 18-16
- Payton Sproule/Anna Collums (UCABVB) def. Jamie Seward/Riley Marshall (APSUBVB) 21-13, 19-21, 15-10
- Liliana Irizary/Ella Weilert (UCABVB) def. Maggie Duyos/Payton Deidesheimer (APSUBVB) 21-8, 21-11
- Tristin Smith/Jillian Stein (APSUBVB) def. Madelyn White/Audrey Cathcart (UCABVB) 21-17, 21-14