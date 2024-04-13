APSU Men’s Tennis travels to Lipscomb, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes on the Lipscomb Bisons in a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (5-12, 0-8 ASUN) is coming off a 7-0 loss to North Alabama on Friday.

Lipscomb (10-11, 4-4 ASUN) enters the matchup after a 4-3 win against Bellarmine. The Bisons took the doubles point with wins by Sebastian Dominguez and Krzysztof Wetoszka on court one and Matheus Lima and Henrique Ushizima on court three. The Bisons took singles wins on courts three, five, and six to earn the home victory.

This will be the 21st meeting between Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb, with the Bisons leading the all-time series, 13-7. In last season’s match, Lipscomb won 4-3 at the Governors Tennis Courts.